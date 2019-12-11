MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian overcame a slow start to beat Roscommon 47-29 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
The two teams were tied at 6-6 after the first quarter before the Comets outscored the Bucks 16-5 in the second quarter and 18-4 in the third quarter to take a commanding 40-15 lead into the fourth.
"Tonight was a good win but a rough win," NMC coach Rich Bennett said. "We had a lot of situations tonight to learn from.
"Our intensity was pretty flat to begin the game but we were able to bounce back and hace a good second and third quarter."
Bennett commended the play of Madelyn Benthem, as well.
"She was all over the over the court grabbing every ball she could get her hands on," Bennett said. "Megan (Bennett) did a great job staying on her feet and making some key baskets in the third quarter, too."
Megan Bennett paced NMC with 15 points and 13 rebounds while Benthem added 10 points and four rebounds. Ryleigh Langton had eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Comets (3-0 overall, 2-0 Highland) host Manton on Dec. 18.
• NMC won the JV game 44-5. Alaina Rozeveld paced the Comets with 12 points, nine rebounds and 16 steals while Paige Ebels added 15 points.
