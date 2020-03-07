NMC girls claim D4 district title

MCBAIN — Their plan worked eventually.
When Northern Michigan Christian finally got things the way it wanted, life was good and the Comets were rewarded.
NMC beat Walkerville 48-34 to claim an MHSAA Division 4 girls basketball district title Friday at home.
The win sends the Comets (13-9 overall) into regional semifinal play Tuesday at Traverse City Central High School against Suttons Bay. The Norse (8-14) beat Lake Leelanau St. Mary 45-37 to advance.
"It's an awesome win tonight for our girls and I am extremely happy for our seniors," NMC coach Rich Bennett said. "The crowd was the best I've ever seen it. They were a huge motivator for our team."
NMC led 12-9 after the first quarter and 25-17 at halftime. Despite that, Bennett said his team was playing a little too fast.
"Our pace was a little fast in the first half," he said. "Once we slowed down and moved the ball better, things started to come together for us."
The Comets led 37-23 going into the fourth quarter before securing the win.
Megan Bennett paced NMC with 16 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and two steals while Anna Lanser had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Paige Ebels added six points, two rebounds and two steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.