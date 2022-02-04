HOUGHTON LAKE — The Northern Michigan Christian girls team a road win Thursday against Houghton Lake, 60-20.
NMC coach Rich Bennett said his team played a solid game Thursday on both ends of the court and had great ball movement offensively.
NMC jumped out to a 17-2 lead after the first quarter and 38-14 at the half. By the start of the fourth quarter, NMC led 57-14.
Megan Bennett had 20 points and nine rebounds in the win, while Paige Ebels scored 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.