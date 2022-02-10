MCBAIN — After trailing the entire first half, the Northern Michigan girls basketball team persevered to get a home win against Evart Wednesday, 47-40.
NMC coach Rich Bennett said the Wildcats came out hot and punched the Comets in the face during the first quarter. Evart jumped out to a14-2 lead in the first quarter. Bennett said his squad was down 14-0 in the open quarter, but made adjustments and scored 19 in the second quarter to only trail the Wildcats at the half, 23-21.
"We went into the half with some excitement and started the third quarter right where we left off," Bennett said.
NMC entered the fourth quarter with a 32-31 lead and outscored the Wildcats 15-9 in the final stanza to pull out the win.
NMC senior Megan Bennett scored 19 while junior Paige Ebels scored nine.
