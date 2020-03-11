TRAVERSE CITY — Down at halftime, they never stopped fighting.
Northern Michigan Christian used a strong second half to beat Suttons Bay 48-43 in a Division 4 regional contest Tuesday at Traverse City Central.
The win sends the Comets into Thursday’s title game against Bellaire.
The Norse led 24-15 at halftime Tuesday but the Comets outscored them 22-6 in the third quarter to lead 37-30 going into the fourth.
“We were getting outhustled in the first half,‘ NMC coach Rich Bennett said. “We were able to manage our fouls and shoot much better from the line in the second half.
“It was awesome to see the girls overcome tonight and never give up.‘
Madelyn Benthem paced NMC with 13 points and six rebounds while Paige Ebels had nine points, six rebounds and two steals. Ally Krick added nine points.
