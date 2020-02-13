MCBAIN — The Northern Michigan Christian girls basketball team survived a slow start to get a win Wednesday against Evart, 43-33.
After NMC was closed due to illness last week, Comets coach Rich Bennett said it wasn't hard to see his team had missed four days of practice. As a result, he said the team came out flat in the first half.
"Our passing and press break was nonexistent in the first quarter. We were lucky to only be down eight going into halftime. We had over 20 turnovers in the first half," he said.
Evart jumped out to a 10-3 lead after the first quarter and the Wildcats were up 18-10 at the half.
In the second half, Bennett said his team played a more consistent game and had improved ball movement and team communication. He also said the Comets limited their turnovers to nine in the second half.
After the third quarter, the Comets took the lead 26-21.
"Ally Krick flipped the switch in the second half and controlled the floor both offensively and defensively," he said.
Krick finished with nine points, three rebounds, and two steals while Madelyn Benthem had nine points, six, rebounds and two steals. Anna Lanser had seven points, eight rebounds, and six steals.
• The NMC JV team beat Evart, 43-28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.