MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian cruised to a 61-3 win over Bear Lake in a non-conference girls basketball contest Tuesday night.
"We had great ball movement on offense and great communication on defense," NMC coach Rich Bennett said. "The team played very well together and we were able to get quality game minutes for every player on the team.
"I was very impressed with the court awareness and ball movement tonight from Jamie DeKam and Tana VanPolen."
Megan Bennett paced the Comets with 16 points and three rebounds while Ryleigh Langton had 12 points and six rebounds. Madelyn Benthem added 11 points and eight rebounds while Ally Krick had seven points and eight steals.
NMC hosts Beal City on Friday.
• NMC won the JV game 50-8. Paige Ebels led the Comets with 19 points, five assists, three rebounds and six steals.
