McBAIN — The Northern Michigan Christian girls jumped to an early lead against visiting Highland Conference foe Houghton Lake on Tuesday on the way to a dominating 67-9 triumph.
The Comets controlled play from the start, frequently making steals from their box-and-one defense and turning them into transition points. The quarter scores were 20-2, 35-4 and 55-4.
“The girls played a decent game after not playing for three-and-a-half weeks,” said NMC coach Rich Bennett.
“We started slow defensively and our transition was a little messy but we got better as we went along. Overall it was a good game but there’s still a long way to go.”
Senior post Megan Bennett tallied 22 with eight boards and two steals. Point guard Paige Ebels produced 18 points and was all over the floor defensively, recording 10 steals for a double-double. Junior forward Alaina Rozeveld rang up 10 points with five rebounds and four assists.
Bennett commended Rozeveld for “taking her game up a few notches” and also noted the hustle and defensive energy supplied by Katie Krick.
NMC (3-0 overall, 3-0 Highland) is at Evart on Thursday.
LAKE CITY — The Lake City girls kicked off the new year on a positive note, beating Highland foe Beal City 53-27.
The Trojans exhibited some rust, especially early on, and led only 8-7 after the first quarter but expanded the lead with each succeeding quarter.
“Offensively, we were obviously out of synch after the long layoff but defensively it was a good effort from start to finish,” said Lake City coach Bill Tisron. “We mixed up the zone and press and gave them some different looks. Any time you hold a team to 27 points, you’re playing well as a team at the defensive end.”
Senior guard Chloe Bisballe showed up strongly in every facet of the game, hitting for a game-high 23 points with nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. Mackenzie Bisballe tallied 18 with 10 rebounds for a double-double and she also recorded five blocks.
Tisron commended Jessica Allen and Riley Cohoon for their hustle and defensive energy and Mariah Jackson for her physical presence inside.
Lake City also won the JV game 37-25 as Payton Hogan hit for 20.
ROSCOMMON —– The McBain girls pushed their record to 5-1 with a 59-20 victory at the court of Highland foe Roscommon.
The Ramblers were a little rusty at first but broke things open in the second quarter, outscoring the Bucks 19-2 to take a 29-12 lead at halftime.
“The shots weren’t falling for us from the outside and so we ended up doing most of our scoring on the inside tonight,” said McBain coach Drew Bronkema. “I was really happy with our defense and with our bench energy tonight.”
Senior forward Taylor Benthem tallied a game-high 17 points, getting nearly all of her points with penetrations though the lane. Sydney Heuker was also in double figures with 11 while Kahlie Heuker and Analiese Fredin each hit for eight.
“It was a nice team win,” Bronkema said.
“Caitlin Butzin came off the bench and gave us a nice spark at the point. She set the tone for us defensively.
“It’s nice to get a win on the road after break but we know the areas where we need to sharpen up.”
