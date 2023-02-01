MCBAIN — Solid work on the glass helped Northern Michigan Christian to a 36-23 win over Manton in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Tuesday.
The Comets led 12-8 after the first quarter and 18-12 at halftime before taking a 27-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We had a good win,” NMC coach Rich Bennett said. “We struggled a little bit in the second and third quarters.
“We put some emphasis on rebounding and were able to come out on top.”
Paige Ebels paced NMC with 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals while Elly Bennett had 13 points and five rebounds.
“Paige had great court awareness and Jada’s (VanNoord) defense was outstanding. She had a big job guarding (Leah) Helsel,” Bennett added. “Elly also showed up big tonight with the 13 points and some huge rebounds at the end of the game.”
Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said it was a strong most of the way.
“Our offense wasn’t going our way but we were within reach at the half because of our hard work on defense,” he said.
“NMC came out aggressive in the second half and seemed like they had more fire than us.
“We could never get anything going the whole night.”
Helsel paced Manton with 15 points, five rebounds and three steals while Angela Porter had seven rebounds and three steals.
Kelsi Traxler added six rebounds.
NMC is at McBain on Thursday while the Rangers are at Beal City.
