MCBAIN — The Northern Michigan Christian girls basketball team never trailed in a win over Manton Wednesday, 50-35.
The Comets jumped out to a 9-2 lead after the first quarter and expanded that lead to 22-13 by halftime. By the start of the fourth quarter, NMC was up 34-20.
NMC coach Rich Bennett said early on it was evident his team had a snow day as the Comets were slow to start offensively and a little flat defensively. Despite that, however, Bennett said his team got a good win Wednesday.
Manton coach JP Katona said his squad couldn't find an answer to NMC's pack line defense which forced the Rangers to shoot outside.
"We couldn't hit our shots (Wednesday). We tried to speed the game up, which showed some success, but ultimately they wore us down," he said.
Megan Bennett paced the Comets with 19 points, while Paige Ebels had 14 and Jada VanNoord eight.
Manton sophomore Lauren Wilder led the Rangers with 16 points, six assists and five steals, while junior Leah Helsel had 16 points. Manton's Genna Alexander had six rebounds, while Megan Moffit had five rebounds.
Manton (0-4) travels to Beal City Friday.
