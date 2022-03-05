MARION — For a third straight season, Northern Michigan Christian is moving on to regionals.
NMC’s defense was too much for Marion, as the Comets defeated the Eagles 49-9 to win their third straight Division 4 district title Friday night.
“Real happy with the way the girls played,” NMC head coach Rich Bennett said. “We applied a lot of pressure at half court (and) tried to push into the corners for a trap, which was great. That takes a lot of energy.”
NMC jumped out to an early 11-0 before Marion scored its first basket of the game. Leading 18-2 after one quarter, NMC’s offense slowed down before picking back up late in the second quarter to take a 28-4 lead into halftime.
NMC continued its strong defensive outing, holding Marion to one point to take a 42-5 lead after three quarters.
NMC senior Megan Bennet, who led her team with a 20 point, 12 rebound double-double, expressed her excitement after winning a third consecutive district title.
“It feels great,” Bennet said with a smile. “It feels like the first every time. I love it and I love being able to be with these girls this year and to have everybody play in the district finals game.”
“We had freshmen, sophomores, juniors, everybody. It was awesome.”
Marion head coach Matt LaGrow said after the game he was a little disappointed with the team’s performance on both sides of the ball.
“We’re a much better team than what everybody here saw,” LaGrow said. “But we knew we’d have to handle their pressure, and unfortunately we didn’t do a very good job.”
Despite a tough end to the season, LaGrow said he wanted his team to understand they still had a good season overall.
“That’s what I told the girls after the game that I wanted to make sure that they understood we had a very successful season,” LaGrow said. “It’s our third really good season in a row.”
“We’ve strung a few together, and we still had a chance at winning the West Michigan D (League). At worst, we’re in second place in the West Michigan D and I want them to remember that part of it. Not this tonight.”
Along with Bennet’s double-double, NMC junior Alaina Rooseveld had 12 points, nine rebounds, and three steals.
NMC sophomore Paige Ebels added nine points, five assists, and eight steals.
Marion sophomore Madison Sutten led the Eagles with five points.
NMC (16-4) advances to regional play Tuesday at Frankfort against the host Panthers. Frankfort advanced with a 50-33 win over Brethren on Friday.
The Marion girls end their season at 13-6 and 12-4 in league play.
