ROSCOMMON — The Northern Michigan Christian girls basketball team took care of business Wednesday beating Roscommon, 39-26.
NMC coach Rich Bennett said he felt Roscommon played a great game Wednesday and he told his team at half time they were allowing too many shots. He also said he told his team if Roscommon started making some of those shots they missed, the Comets would have been in trouble.
"We came out of halftime a different team for the better than what we played in the first half," he said. "It was great to get our entire team in the game (Wednesday) and see them move the ball around."
The Comets led 9-6 after the first half and 17-9 at halftime. After the third quarter, NMC expanded its lead to 33-16.
Anna Lanser paced the Comets with 13 points, four rebounds, and three steals while Madelyn Benthem had nine points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Ally Krick had seven points, five rebounds, and three steals.
• The NMC JV team also won against Roscommon, 49-17.
