EVART -- Kyle Benthem came out on top in his debut as the varsity head coach for the Northern Michigan Christian boys on Tuesday as the Comets secured a 57-34 victory at Evart.
"It was a good way to get things started," Benthem said. "There are still some things we need to clean up but it was nice to get a win on the road. Now we need to keep working on the areas where we need improvement."
Junior wing Trevin Winkle tamed the twine for 26 points with 9 rebounds and sophomore wing Blake DeZeeuw scored 20 with 10 rebounds. Benthem also noted the intelligent play of senior point guard Nick Heuker, who scored 5 and made good decisions.
"Trevin and Blake both stepped up the way we thought they would," Benthem said. "Trevin drew a lot of attention driving in the lane and he was a number of times he was able to feed the ball to open teammates which is exactly what we wanted to see."
NMC is home Friday against Lake City in a girl-boy varsity doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.