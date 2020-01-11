By Mike Dunn
EVART – Northern Michigan Christian put together its best overall showing of the season at the court of Highland Conference foe Evart on Friday, controlling play inside while securing a 51-38 victory.
“It was a nice team win for us,‘ said NMC coach Rich Bennett.
“Megan (Bennett) was a force down low for us but we also got contributions from everywhere on the floor. This was a good effort coming off the disappointing game with Houghton Lake.‘
The Comets began to pull away in the final minutes of the second quarter, building a 23-11 lead. The Wildcats, playing without senior post and leading scorer and rebounder Kelci Elder, did not have an answer for the 6-foot-1 Bennett, who finished with a game-high 21 points, including 5 of 7 from the stripe, and seven rebounds.
NMC also benefited from the return of senior guard Anna Lanser, finally healthy after a lengthy recovery from knee surgery. Lanser landed nine from the iron while junior guard Ally Krick and sophomore forward Maggie Yount each scored five.
The Wildcats, after struggling to score in the first half, began to produce more consistently in the second half, fueled by the hot hand of freshman lefty guard Addysen Gray, who nailed 21 points in the game with a pair of triples while hitting 5 of 6 free throws. Her 13 fourth-quarter points fueled a comeback that brought the Wildcats within seven points with 1:17 left in regulation.
Mackenzi VanBuren also tallied eight for Evart, which also had to contend with foul trouble and had four starters off the floor at one point.
“NMC’s zone bothered us in the first half and we made some adjustments at the half that helped create better scoring chances,‘ noted Evart coach Matt Tiedt.
“Addie had a real nice game, the best since coming to the varsity (before Christmas break). We definitely missed Kelci out there but the girls played hard. Maddie (Parish) did a good job defensively for us.‘
