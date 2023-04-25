MCBAIN — Commitments outside of the realm of basketball have played a part in two area coaches stepping down.
Northern Michigan Christian boys’ varsity basketball coach Kyle Benthem and girls’ varsity coach Rich Bennett have both stepped down, the school said in a release on Monday.
Benthem coached the Comets for four seasons, compiling a 58-26 mark in that span. His first team went 6-15 but success soon followed. NMC finished the 2021-22 regular season a perfect 20-0 and won the Highland Conference championship outright.
The Comets won a Division 4 district title before falling to Lake Leelanau St. Mary in a regional title game.
NMC went 17-7 this past winter, falling to Mesick in the district finals.
“I am saddened to share this news but I am excited for the future plans that Coach Benthem has planned out with his family and leadership of the family farm,” NMC athletic director Trey Reed said. “Following our boys basketball team and Coach Benthem over the past year has been a great joy and I know that same joy is felt throughout our community.”
Bennett coached NMC’s girls for four seasons, as well, compiling a record of 53-29 in that span. The Comets won four straight D4 district titles under Bennett, as well.
NMC finished 11-11 this past winter and lost to eventual D4 state champion Glen Lake in the regional semifinals.
“Coach Bennett and his family are strong ambassadors for NMCS,” Reed said. “His hard work and dedication to Comet Nation and our student-athletes has helped put NMCS on the map in many different capacities.”
Bennett plans on continuing his increased role with Ebels General Store while supporting his four children who all play basketball from the collegiate to the middle school level at NMC.
NMC is currently accepting applications for both positions, along with junior varsity boys basketball and cross country.
