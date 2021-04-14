MCBAIN — McBain's boys and girls swept the titles at the Northern Michigan Christian Track and Field Invitational on Tuesday.
The Ramblers won the title on the boys' side with 140 points while Traverse City St. Francis was second at 128.5, Pine River third at 68, Lake City fourth at 58.5 and NMC sixth at 43.
Sophomore Mack Bontekoe won the throwing events, taking first in the shot put at 40-feet, 10-inches and first in the discus at 120-10.
Brock Maloney won the 400-meter dash in 54.04 seconds and Grayson VerBerkmoes took first in the 800 in 2:08.56. Kyle Pylkas won the 3200 in 11:16.48.
The Ramblers won the 1600 relay in 3:49.40; the sprint medley relay in 1:48.86 and the distance medley relay in 12:01.87.
Pine River's Logan Churchill won the 1600 in 4:50.41 while Lake City's Dayne Blair won the 100 dash in 12.16 seconds and the 200 dash in 24.91 seconds.
NMC's Blake DeZeeuw won the high jump at 5-9 and the long jump at 19-2.25.
McBain took first on the girls' side with 140 points while Pine River was second at 112, GTA third at 73, Lake City sixth at 45 and NMC eighth at 10.
Kahli Heuker won the 800 in 2:44.54 while Maggie O'Malley won the 1600 in 5:29.68. Emma Schierbeek took first in the long jump at 16-1, as well.
Pine River's Lynnesia Belvin took first in the 400 in 1:06.07 and Hailey Wanstead was first in the 3200 in 14:18.56. Lauren Yeomans won the shot put at 33-11.5.
NMC's Paige Ebels won the pole vault at 7-6.
