GLADWIN — That's what they call a big win.
Northern Michigan Christian handed Gladwin its first NMSL loss in quite some time, beating the Flying G's 1-0 Monday.
Gladwin, ranked No. 12 in the Division 3 coaches' poll, had won 61 straight league contests.
Andrew Eisenga scored the only goal of the game in the 29th minute when he chested a ball toward the goal from close range and it deflected off a Gladwin player back to his foot to put it by the keeper.
NMC senior keeper Ezra Dieterman stopped a Gladwin chance moments later but suffered an injury on the player. He was replaced by Blake DeZeeuw and the pair combined for 11 saves in the shutout.
NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma commended a number of his defensive players, as well.
"Trevin Winkle played superbly, matching up with one of Gladwin's strongest players and our whole team stayed within the game plan," he said. "Jamey Haan, Silas Bowden, Carter Quist, Alex Rozeveld and Wayne Roper were impenetrable defensively and with Dieterman and DeZeeuw in the nets, we have two exceptional keepers."
NMC (10-3 overall, 7-1 NMSL) is at Roscommon on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.