MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian got back on track, beating Roscommon 33-23 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Frideay night.
"The girls pulled out a great win," NMC coach Rich Bennett said. "It was nice to bounce back tonight after dropping one in Beal City on Wednesday.
"We were able to get out hands on the ball and pick up some steals in the third quarter that allowed us to get back into the game after we turned it over a lot in the second quarter."
NMC led 8-5 after the first quarter but trailed 17-10 at halftime. The Comets then outscored the Bucks 17-5 in the third quarter to take a 27-22 lead into the fourth.
Paige Ebels paced NMC with 15 points and five steals while Jada VanNoord added eight points and four steals.
"Paige did a great job reading the floor and being patient," Bennett added. "Jada had a great game on both ends of the court. Her defense has been absolutely fantastic."
NMC hosts Manton on Tuesday.
Lake City 45, Houghton Lake 23
HOUGHTON LAKE — Lake City got off to a quick start and beat Houghton Lake 45-23 in a Highland girls' contest.
The Trojans were up 13-3 after the first quarter and 30-5 at halftime.
"We had a good effort to start the game and played good defense," Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. "I thought we played well as a team."
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City 11 points and five rebounds while Payton Hogan, Alie Bisballe and Rylee Cohoon each scored six.
The Trojans host Pine River on Tuesday.
