MARION — One team cruised.
The other thought it was cruising until things got interesting.
Either way, Northern Michigan Christian and Marion both scored wins and advanced to a Division 4 girls basketball district final on Friday night.
The Comets opened things Wednesday with an easy 53-21 win over Mason County Eastern.
It took a bit for NMC to get going as the Cardinals tried to slow things down but that turned around quickly. The Comets were up 10-4 after the first quarter and 31-7 at halftime.
“We started a little slow but had a great season quarter,” NMC coach Rich Bennett said. “We shot under 30 percent as a team and the ball wasn’t falling for us.
“I thought we struggled with fouls, right from the jump.”
NMC led 45-17 going into the fourth quarter.
Paige Ebels paced NMC with 12 points, six rebounds and seven steals while Megan Bennett added 11 points and five rebounds. Jada VanNoord had 10 points and five rebounds while Alaina Rozeveld had a strong game with nine points, eight rebounds and nine steals.
Marion beat Walkerville 46-34 in the second semifinal.
The Eagles built a 17-point halftime lead only to watch it nearly evaporate.
“We had a lot of nervous energy going on tonight and that caused some trouble at the offensive end,” Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. “I thought Jacelyn (Moggo) made a couple of plays in the second quarter that sparked us and got us out of that.
“Clearly, we’re going to have to play flawless basketball on Friday to give ourselves a chance.”
Marion led 23-6 at halftime and 31-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Georgia Meyer paced the Eagles with 15 points and 16 rebounds while Moggo added 10 points. Madison Sutten added six points.
FIFE LAKE — Mesick beat Leland 50-41 in a Division 4 district contest at Forest Area High School.
Jillian Hillier paced the Bulldogs with 25 points while Lexy Abraham and Kayla McCoy had nine points apiece.
The Bulldogs will face Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Friday, a 72-27 winner over Buckley in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
Taylor Matthews paced the Bears with eight points and seven rebounds while Aiden Harrand added four points, seven rebounds and a steal.
