HOUGHTON LAKE — Northern Michigan Christian put together a good effort on both ends of the court, beating Houghton Lake 56-34 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Monday.
Comet coach Kyle Benthem was pleased with his team.
“I thought we played pretty well,” he said. “We passed the ball well and played team basketball finally. We got the ball inside and took good shots.
“Defensively, we guarded very well.”
NMC led 11-6 after the first quarter and 25-14 at halftime. It was 46-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Blake DeZeeuw paced the Comets with 16 points and six assists while Brant Winkle added 15 points and seven blocks. Ethan Bennett had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, as well.
NMC is at Lake City Wednesday.
KINGSLEY — McBain picked up an easy non-league win over Kingsley, 52-24.
The Ramblers led 14-6 after the first quarter and 23-12 at halftime. It was 36-16 going into the fourth quarter as McBain could never fully bury the Stags.
“We just got out of sync offensively a couple of times,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “It felt like we were ready to break it open a couple of times but then we kind of lost focus.”
Claydon Ingleright paced McBain with 15 points while Evan Haverkamp had 11, Kalvin McGillis 10 and Ben Rodenbaugh seven.
The Ramblers host Glen Lake today.
FIFE LAKE — Buckley scored a 47-33 win over Forest Area in a non-conference contest.
Kayla Milarch paced the Bears with 14 points and four steals while Aiden Harrand had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Maddie Chilson had nine points, four steals and five rebounds while Allie Brimmer also scored nine points.
Buckley is at Suttons Bay on Thursday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac’s JV girls team beat Reed City 44-28.
Reagan Schopieray paced the Vikings with 16 points while Teagan Brown scored 11. Kyah Narovich added seven points and four steals.
Cadillac hosts Petoskey on Friday.
