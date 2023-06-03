MCBAIN — Two familiar are in new positions at Northern Michigan Christian.
DaNay Tossey will take over the Comets’ varsity girls basketball program after a handful of season as NMC’s JV coach and an assistant to varsity coach Rich Bennett on the bench.
“Coach Tossey jumped to the top and was always a focal point in our conversations based on the tremendous impact she has already made and her willingness to grow as a coach in the program,” NMC athletic director Trey Reed said.
Tossey is a local business owner with multiple children attending NMCS.
That spot became available when Bennett stepped down a couple of weeks ago but he didn’t go far as he was named the boys varsity coach on Thursday by Reed.
Bennett led the girls team to four straight district titles before stepping down a couple of weeks ago to focus on his family and his growing role at Ebels General Store.
A number of conversations with school officials and his family led Bennett back into the coaching game.
“Coach Bennett and his family understand the hard work, dedication and extended hours it takes to be a varsity head coach in today’s competitive world,” Reed said. “With his understanding and the realization that his coaching days are not over, Coach Bennett is ready to pursue this new adventure with the support of his friends and family.”
NMC’s boys went 17-7 overall this past season and lost in a Division 4 district final to host Mesick under former coach Kyle Benthem, who stepped down earlier this spring.
The Comets were 23-1 the season before, winning the Highland Conference title with a perfect 16-0 mark and a district title before falling in the regional finals to Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s.
Boys basketball practices begin Nov. 13 this fall while the girls start the following week on Nov. 20. The boys’ season will conclude the week before the girls next winter due to Breslin Center availability for the state finals in March 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.