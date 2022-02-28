MCBAIN — When you’re unbeaten late in the season, getting smacked around a little bit can be good.
It’s almost if that spotless record becomes a bullseye for other teams.
That’s the boat Northern Michigan Christian finds itself in.
The Comets kept up the perfection as they beat a pesky Frankfort team 61-49 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Saturday afternoon.
The win moves NMC to 19-0 with just a Highland Conference game against rival McBain left on the regular-season schedule before Division 4 district play begins March 7.
While Frankfort (9-9), the team that knocked NMC out of last year’s state tournament, isn’t as skilled as it usually is, the Panthers play good defense and get in your face.
“The biggest thing we get out of this game is the realization that we can lose any game,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said.
“We could meet this team in the tournament so we need to keep our head down and make sure we play well every single night because it’s one-and-done in a week.”
The first quarter turned into quite the physical back-and-forth battle with the two teams frequently trading leads and hitting big shots.
NMC led 18-15 after the first quarter before taking a 33-29 lead into halftime.
It was the third quarter that ultimately turned out to be the difference as the Comets outscored Frankfort 16-10 to give itself some breathing room at 49-39 going into the fourth.
That surge started on the defensive end, Benthem said.
“We made some adjustments where people were playing in the zone to switch it up on them,” he said.
“Ethan (Bennett) helped us out tremendously by being a presence inside that they had to worry about.
“We played well offensively in the third quarter but that actually came from our defense. We shut them down, turned them over and then we got out in transition.”
NMC built a 15-point lead but it was down to 10 after three quarters and got as low as eight in the fourth quarter as the Comets let the Panthers hit some big shots from the perimeter and hang around.
That’s the biggest thing Benthem wants his team to understand is that it can’t let teams hang around, especially when the state tournament begins.
“We can’t just allow them to come back in the game uncontested,” he said. “It’s like we get relaxed when we get up 10 or 15.
“We can’t have that against a good team.”
Trevin Winkle paced NMC with 17 points and four rebounds while Blake DeZeeuw added 16 points.
Landon Ochampaugh also scored eight.
The Comets are at McBain on Thursday.
