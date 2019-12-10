MCBAIN — The pressure made all the difference.
Northern Michigan Christian turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and pulled away for a 55-35 win over Big Rapids Crossroads in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
The Comets, who led just 11-6 after the first quarter and 25-23 at halftime, outscored the Cougars 20-4 in the third quarter.
"For the first game, I thought we came out a little rough in the first half," NMC coach Shawn Pattee said. "We had too many turnovers still on the offensive end.
"In the second half, we pressed them and that really seemed to get our energy up. Overall, we'll celebrate the win."
Trevin Winkle paced NMC with 20 points and six rebounds while Alex Rozeveld added 10 points and Jamie Haan had nine.
The Comets host Roscommon on Friday in a Highland Conference contest.
