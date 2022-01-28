MANTON — The wake-up calls are there.
And they’ve been able to answer the bell each time.
Northern Michigan Christian did it again, overcoming a slow start to beat Manton 56-50 in a Highland Conference boys’ basketball contest Thursday.
The Rangers blitzed the Comets early to the tune of a 21-5 lead after the first quarter before NMC righted its ship.
“Credit to them for bringing the defense and smacking us in the face,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. “They broke our press really well, hit threes in transition and we couldn’t get anything to go.”
A defensive change turned things around for NMC in the second quarter as the Comets outscored Manton 18-4 to trail just 25-23 at halftime.
“I thought, again, for the second straight game our effort was amazing,” Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. “We started off really hot, hitting four threes in the first quarter and that really jump-started us.
“We just had issues scoring in the second and third quarters and that really hurt us.”
NMC continued its strong defensive play into the third quarter and was up 38-27 going into the fourth before the Rangers made it interesting down the stretch.
“We switched our defense in the second quarter and were able to settle into the game,” Benthem said.
Trevin Winkle paced NMC with 21 points while Blake DeZeeuw had 15 and Landon Ochampaugh added 10.
Luke Puffer paced Manton with 15 points while Johnathen Traxler had 13, Lincoln Hicks 11 and Lucas McKernan seven.
NMC is at Sanford Meridian on Monday while Manton hosts Beal City on Tuesday.
