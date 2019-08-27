MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian overcame a slow start to beat Ogemaw Heights 6-2 in an NMSL contest Monday.
The Falcons led 2-0 early before the Comets responded.
"I thought we were dead ducks the way we opened the game but instead, we were like the mythical phoenix, rising from the ashes and scoring the last six goals," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "We challenged our midfielders to do a better job of playing both ways and they rose the challenge.
"Andrew Eisenga, Kendrick Smallegan, Carter Quist, Alex Rozeveld, Isaac Bowden, Nick Heuker and Blake DeZeeuw did an outstanding job after the initial two goals containing their outside runners and clogging the middle."
Seth VanHaitsma put NMC on the board midway through the first half off an assist from Jonas Lanser. Lanser scored in the 34th minute to make it 2-2 at halftime.
VanHaitsma scored early in the second half to make it 3-2 before Lanser scored again in the 62nd minute and VanHaitsma scored two minutes later off an assist from Eisenga to make it 5-2. DeZeeuw finished the scoring in the final minutes.
NMC (3-1 overall, 2-0 NMSL) hosts Gladwin on Sept. 3.
Buckley tops Blazers
BUCKLEY — Buckley stayed perfect, beating Kalkaska 4-1 in a non-conference contest.
Kallen Wildfong scored twice for the Bears while Tyler Francisco and Gabe Luther also scored. Kyle Deshasier, Luther and Tyler Francisco had assists.
Josh Barley made three saves and Tyler Apple four in the nets for Buckley.
Buckley (4-0 overall) hosts the Traverse City Bulldogs on Wednesday.
Coyotes fall short
REED CITY — Reed City dropped a 5-3 decision to Hart in a non-conference contest.
"It's not the outcome we wanted but I was glad we were able to battle back and fight until the end," Reed City coach Chris Maddox said.
Reed City led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Ethan Maddox before the Pirates responded with five second-half goals. Kam Horchner scored twice for the Coyotes, as well, including one on a penalty kick.
Jordon Lofquist made eight saves in the nets for Reed City.
The Coyotes host Grant on Wednesday.
