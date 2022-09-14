LEROY — Down two sets, they didn’t quit.
When the dust settled, Northern Michigan Christian rallied for a 15-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 15-10 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference volleyball match Tuesday.
“This team overcame so much more than a volleyball game tonight,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “After losing the first two sets, these girls powered through and did not give up on themselves or each other.
“They fought with great determination.”
Kate Shaarda had two aces while Mabel Yount had one. Shaarda dished out 26 assists while Paige Ebels had 30 digs and Alaina Rozeveld had 23.
Ebels had 18 kills and Yount seven while Emma Tossey added three blocks.
Pine River coach Jana Dennis was pleased with some of the things her team showed.
“Even though we didn’t get the win, we played a much more aggressive game,” she said. “Things we are working on in practice are starting to transfer into matches. Our communication is where we need to be more consistent and intentional.”
Miriam Johnson had 11 kills while Alayna Nichols dished out 33 assists, nine digs and five kills. Madi Sparks had 26 digs, six blocks and four kills while Lanie Sparks added 26 digs and four kills.
NMC (15-2 overall) hosts McBain next Tuesday.
MCBAIN — Defending champion McBain opened Highland play by sweeping Evart 25-6, 25-10, 25-14.
“Tonight was an all-around good team effort,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “We started off a little sluggish with the speed of our game but I thought we picked up our momentum pretty quickly.
“I was pleased with our serving and it was good to see some of our younger players playing with confidence and intensity.”
Analiese Fredin dished out 22 assists, putting her over 2,000 for her prep career at McBain. She also had five kills, four digs and four aces on 100 percent serving. Madison Ocampaugh had three kills, two assists and an ace on 100 percent serving while Brekken Cotter added two kills, a block and a dig.
Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had seven kills, seven digs and served 100 percent.
McBain (19-2, 1-0) is at the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday.
MANTON — Manton opened Highland play with a quick 25-8, 25-8, 25-10 win over Roscommon.
“We had a great home court atmosphere,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. “Our student section was rocking and our fans were super supportive. Everyone on the team was able to contribute and we got to celebrate a record-setting night for senior Leah Helsel who reached 1,200 career digs.”
Abbie Potter had a dig; Adriana Sackett seven kills, an ace, 19 digs and a block; Ashley Bredahl three kills, four aces, 30 assists and eight digs; Bridgette Collins three digs; Emma Ruppert an ace and three digs; Genevieve Alexander a kill and an assist; Lauren Wilder five kills, an ace, five digs and two assists; Helsel 16 kills, four aces and eight digs; Madison Schnitker two assists; Makayla Gowell a dig; and Morgan Shepler five kills, two aces and 10 digs.
Manton (22-3-3, 1-0 Highland) is at Lake City next Tuesday.
• Manton won the JV match 17-25, 25-15, 15-5.
BEAL CITY — Lake City started Highland play on a strong note, beating Beal City 25-16, 25-16, 24-14.
“That’s our first conference win and we’re happy we can check that goal off the list,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “We did a lot of back-and-forth play against a scrappy and well-balanced Beal City team in the beginning.
“My girls had a rough start with hitting but once we settled in, we were able to establish a lead and momentum.”
Kaylee Keenan had 20 digs and served 14 of 14 while Mackenzie Bisballe had six kills, five blocks, 10 digs and 19 assists. Emily Urie had nine digs while Hannah Vasicek added four kills and six digs.
Helen Brown had eight assists and two digs while Kasey Keenan had four kills and six digs; Haylee Parniske added four kills and five digs while Jenna Harris also had a dig.
REMUS — Reed City picked up a 27-25, 25-9, 25-14 win over Chippewa Hills in a CSAA Gold Division match.
Kenzie Shoemaker had an ace, three kills and six digs; Molly Bowman nine aces, four kills and 11 digs; Rachael Van Syckle two kills, 23 assists and six digs; Andie Bennett an ace, three kills and eight digs; Kendell Henry seven digs; Christina Malackanich 10 kills and 12 digs; and Emma Johnston three kills and four digs.
BELLAIRE — Forest Area scored a 23-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-17 win over Bellaire in a Ski Valley Conference match.
“We had a great floor game,” Forest Area coach Stacy Muth said. “The girls played well and we are coming into our own.”
Taylor Muth dished out 39 assists while Val Nelson had 14 kills, Gracie Schroeder recorded 11 kills while Desjanae Perkins had seven.
Jersey Patton had 29 digs and Lauren McConnell 14 digs.
Forest Area is at Onaway next Tuesday.
