MCBAIN — The win looked easy.
The coach, however, wasn’t super happy.
Northern Michigan Christian beat Gladwin 8-1 in NMSL action Monday but Comet coach Taylor Mulder said some of the mistakes his team made could haunt it down the road.
Tonight was not our best performance,” Mulder said. “We scored early but we let Gladwin score a minute later. We have work to do securing our defensive line as a unit.
“The simple mistakes that are resulting in these goals will not allow us to come out ahead in big games. This makes two games we have won by a large margin but still let the opponents score.”
Seth VanHaitsma paced NMC with three goals while Jonas Lanser had two. Mekhi Harris had a goal and an assist while Barrett Bosscher had a goal and Gideon Currell added an assist.
“Special shoutout to Gideon with the most beautiful pass of the game that resulted in Lanser’s second goal,” Mulder added.
Blake DeZeeuw made two saves in goal for NMC.
The Comets host Roscommon on Wednesday.
REED CITY — Reed City scored a 13-5 win over Kingsley in a non-conference contest.
“It was a great game and hats off to Kingsley…they had an answer for most everything we tried and they definitely made us work,” Reed City coach Chris Maddox said. “We were able to make some things work that we have been practicing and some good steps in the right direction.”
Aiden Mieras paced the Coyotes with five goals while Raymond Penney had three and Jared Johnson two while Justin Stellini, Austin Woods and Caidin Thompson each had one.
Mieras had two assists and Stellini had one.
Corbin White made 10 saves in the nets for Reed City.
The Coyotes are at Kent City on Thursday.
ROSCOMMON — Pine River dropped a 3-0 decision to NMSL foe Roscommon.
“We played a very good defensive game,” Pine River coach David Fisher said. “Last year, they mercied us at halftime so play the full 80 minutes with a 3-0 score is very impressive.
“We started to step up offensively and got some good shots. This was a big improvement over our last game.”
Daniel Leydet made 12 saves in the nets.
Pine River is at Gladwin on Wednesday.
