BEAL CITY — The scouting reports certainly feature Trevin Winkle and Blake DeZeeuw.
They might start talking more about Landon Ochampaugh when it comes to Northern Michigan Christian.
Ochampaugh had a game-high 23 points and helped the Comets rout Beal City 62-35 in a Highland Conference contest Friday night.
The win gives the Comets a two-game lead over the Aggies and Houghton Lake in the league race as the season hits the midway point.
Beal City focused most its defense on Winkle and DeZeeuw and that Ochampaugh a ton of room to operate.
“They really focused on Trevin and Blake and so Landon played really well,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. “He had a great game shooting the ball.
“I thought Carter Quist played great post defense, too. He worked his tail off.”
The Aggies opened the game on an 8-0 run in the first three or four minutes before NMC made a quick adjustments.
They closed the first quarter on a 13-0 run and then led 32-14 at halftime before taking a commanding 42-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ochampaugh had 16 points in that 12-minute spurt, Benthem said.
Winkle added 13 points while DeZeeuw had nine points and 13 rebounds.
Quist added four points and 14 rebounds.
NMC is at Roscommon on Tuesday.
