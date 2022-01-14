LEROY — That was near pretty perfect.
Northern Michigan Christian started strong and never looked back in a 67-32 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The Comets were up 16-5 after the first quarter and then outscored the Bucks 24-4 in the second for a commanding 40-9 halftime lead.
"We came out with focus tonight and everybody knew what they were doing from top to bottom," NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. "We were able to jump out on them in the first quarter and then Landon Ochampaugh had a big second quarter.
"He had a breakthrough game for us and we've been waiting for this from him."
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said NMC's defense was too strong for his team.
"Their full court pressure ate us alive," he said. "We knew they were going to play it, yet we were totally unprepared and turned the ball over time after time.
"They also dominated the glass against us, on the rare occasion that they didn't knock down their shots. They are a very good team and shoot the ball very well, but I would like to hope they didn't see our best tonight. We will regroup in practice tomorrow and get ready for three games next week."
Ochampaugh paced the Comets with 13 points and four rebounds while Trevin Winkle added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. Blake DeZeeuw had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals while Nate Eisenga and Carter Quist each scored nine.
NMC hosts Harrison on Wednesday while Pine River hosts Farwell on Monday.
