MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian used its size advantage well in a 72-44 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference boys basketball game Thursday.
The Comets started slow, leading just 13-7 after the first quarter but turned up the defensive intensity in the second to lead 42-15 at halftime.
It was 58-29 going into the fourth quarter.
“We used our size inside to our advantage,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. “We didn’t finish well in the first quarter but played good defense in the second.”
Ethan Bennett paced NMC with 18 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks while Titus Best scored 14 points. Nathan Eisenga had 12, Colin DeKam 11 and Brant Winkle 10.
The Comets host Manton on Wednesday.
