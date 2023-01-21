MCBAIN — Better team basketball.
More wins.
Northern Michigan Christian continued its improved play as it beat Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 68-39 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Comets have won two straight after dropping a surprising one to Lake City last week.
“We’re playing better team basketball and we’re going in the right direction,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said.
NMC led 16-11 after the first quarter and 31-20 at halftime before taking a commanding 54-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ethan Bennett paced the Comets with 21 points and 14 rebounds while Blake DeZeeuw had 17 points, six assists and three steals. Brant Winkle and Nate Eisenga each scored 12.
NMC hosts Beal City in a key Highland contest on Tuesday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley beat Northwest Conference foe Suttons Bay 69-49.
The Bears led 15-10 after the first quarter and 37-19 at halftime. it was 54-39 going into the fourth.
Landon Kulawiak paced Buckley with 28 points, eight rebounds and three steals while Carter Williams scored 20 points.
Jackson Kulawiak added nine points, seven assists and four steals.
