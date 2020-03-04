MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian put together a strong effort and beat Lake Leelanau St. Mary's 69-47 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
"The last couple of weeks, we've been playing our best basketball," NMC coach Shawn Pattee said. "We've been practicing really well and tonight we put it all together.
"The second half, we just came out and dominated. We executed our set plays on offense and handled their pressure."
NMC led 15-11 after the first quarter and 33-27 at halftime. The Comets were up 55-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Trevin Winkle and Blake DeZeeuw paced the Comets with 14 points apiece while Ezra Dieterman scored 13, Jamey Haan 12 and Seth VanHaitsma 11.
NMC is at Lakeview on Thursday.
