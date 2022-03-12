McBAIN — The Northern Michigan Christian boys captured their second straight MHSAA Division 4 district title on Friday, as expected, outscoring Baldwin 61-15 on the home floor.
The unbeaten Comets (22-0) advance to the regional semifinals on Monday at Kingsley against familiar foe Frankfort (11-11). The Panthers defeated Brethren 42-25 to earn their regional berth.
NMC flexed its collective muscles against Baldwin to secure its place in the regional tournament. The Comets led 16-6, 40-6 and 57-14 at the quarter breaks.
“Our team defense was outstanding tonight,” said NMC coach Kyle Benthem.
“We were able to force turnovers, especially in the second quarter, and turn them into points. Our defense fueled our offense.”
Benthem said it felt “really good” to capture a second district title in his second year as head coach.
“The kids played with a lot of intensity and that’s what you want to see at tournament time,” he said.
“We had balanced scoring and rebounded really well. We were hesitant at times in our last game (against Pentwater in the district semifinals) and I told the guys tonight if they had an open shot to take it. They did that and; they didn’t hesitate. We shot with confidence.”
Benthem was also very pleased with the packed out home gym and the support of the NMC fans.
“Our fan base is phenomenal,” he said. “It was a great atmosphere on our home floor.”
Senior Trevin Winkle, playing the final home game of his notable prep hardwood career, put 24 on the board. Jonas Lanser landed eight through the iron while Landon Ochampaugh and Blake DeZeeuw each delivered seven.
NMC is looking to reverse the loss suffered to Frankfort in the regional semifinals at Buckley last year.
The teams faced each other a few weeks ago in a non-league clash and the Comets prevailed 61-49.
