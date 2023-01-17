MCBAIN — Now that’s more like it.
Northern Michigan Christian put together a strong game on both ends of the floor as it beat Sanford Meridian 66-33 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
The Comets, coming off a surprising loss to Lake City on Thursday, led wire-to-wire Monday and looked pretty good doing it.
“That’s just a huge turnaround from last week,” NMC coach Tyler Benthem said. “We had balanced scoring, team defense and we just played confident.
“We trusted each other and it was good team basketball on both ends of the floor.”
NMC led 23-6 after the first quarter and had a commanding 42-11 lead at halftime. It was 53-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Brant Winkle paced the Comets with 17 points and 12 rebounds while Ethan Bennett added 14 points and seven rebounds. Nathan Eisenga and Titus Best each scored 12.
NMC (5-3 overall) hosts Pine River on Wednesday.
BOYNE CITY — For three and a half quarters, they were right there.
That last chunk of the fourth quarter did them in.
McBain struggled down the stretch and dropped a 55-41 decision to Boyne City in a non-conference contest Monday.
McBain was within four points with three minutes to go before turnovers and defensive mistakes allowed Boyne to pull away.
“For three and half quarters, we played well,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “Then we made some mistakes defensively and had some turnovers.
“I think we’re getting there but we can’t have the breakdowns. We have an idea of what we’re doing and how we’re supposed to play, we just need someone to step up and be a little more consistent.”
Boyne City led 15-9 after the first quarter and 27-21 at halftime.
It was 33-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Evan Haverkamp paced McBain with 19 points and Ben Rodenbaugh scored nine.
McBain (5-4) hosts Houghton Lake on Wednesday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a 49-42 decision to Brethren in a non-conference contest.
Taylor Matthews paced the Bears with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals while Kayla Milarch added 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Maddie Chilson had nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals while Aiden Harrand added 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Buckley is at Bear Lake today.
