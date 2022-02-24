MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian started strong and cruised to a 66-14 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Comets were up 23-3 after the first quarter and 39-8 at halftime.
"The girls played well after missing a few days of practice," NMC coach Rich Bennett said. "The team communicated well and executed our pregame plan. Our guard did great trapping the ball and pushing the floor."
Megan Bennett paced NMC with 21 points, nine rebounds, five steals, three assists and four blocks while Paige Ebels had 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Mabel Yount added 11 points and three rebounds.
NMC opens Division 4 district play March 2 at Marion against an opponent to be determined.
