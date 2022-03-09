FRANKFORT — Yes, this one felt awfully good.
The Northern Michigan Christian girls of coach Rich Bennett not only advanced to the MHSAA Division 4 regional championship game Thursday against Gaylord St. Mary, the Comets defeated host Frankfort to get there, the team that ousted them from the regional tournament last year.
NMC used a smothering defense to control play from the outset on Tuesday, not allowing hardly any penetration at all from Frankfort, and gradually built an insurmountable lead, owning a 40-19 advantage on the scoreboard when the final buzzer sounded.
“We all remembered how painful the loss was last year,” a smiling Bennett said afterward.
“I told the girls to remember that feeling and how much it hurt. The girls came out tonight very motivated and did a great job of sticking with our game plan from the start. Frankfort’s a strong, well-coached program and their girls play very hard. We held them to less than 20 points and I couldn’t be much happier.”
NMC (17-4) led 12-0, 20-9 and 27-13 at the quarter breaks. Frankfort (15-7) did a good job of creating pressure with its half-court trap and playing a hard, physical defensive game too but was not able to match NMC’s height or ability to get buckets from in close.
“We scouted them pretty thoroughly and our plan going in was not to over-commit defensively but to let them come to us and not allow them any good looks from in close,” Bennett said.
“We played a man defense all the way through because it worked so well. We forced them to shoot time after time from the perimeter and we rarely let them have second chances. It was a great team effort.”
A pair of transition buckets, one from senior Megan Bennett with 28 seconds left and the other from junior point guard Paige Ebels just before the buzzer pushed NMC’s lead to 12-0 at the end of the opening period.
The Panthers staged a mini-rally to get within five points, 12-7, but the Comets went on a 12-2 run that extended from the midway point of the second quarter to the midway point of the third quarter, enabling NMC to push its lead to 25-9.
A 3-pointer from senior Maggie Yount put an exclamation point on the run and there seemed little doubt about the outcome from that point on.
When Yount and junior post Alaina Rozeveld hit back-to-back buckets to start the fourth quarter, the lead was 31-13.
“We just wouldn’t allow them to have access to the middle when they had the ball,” Bennett said. “It was a very physical game on both sides and we adjusted to that.”
Bennett commended the strong inside play of Megan Bennett and Rozeveld down low at both ends of the floor. Bennett finished with a game-high 14 points with 13 boards, two blocks and two assists. Rozeveld rang up nine points with four boards but positioned herself effectively, Bennett said, not allowing Frankfort any put-backs in the contest.
Yount tallied eight and did a good job passing and setting screens, Bennett noted, and sophomore guard Jada VanNoord played exceptional defense against the Frankfort ball handlers and also penetrated through the lane a few times to score her four points.
Bennett also commended Ebels, who was harassed continually while handling the ball but worked through it in spite of some early foul trouble and kept her composure. Ebels finished with five points with eight boards, five steals and three assists. Bennett also credited Katie Krick and Mabel Yount with providing quality minutes off the bench when the starters needed a break.
St. Mary (21-2) secured a 58-31 victory over Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the other semifinal on Tuesday.
Tip-off for Thursday’s regional title game at Frankfort is 7 p.m.
