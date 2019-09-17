By Mike Dunn
McBAIN – Crisp passing and an advantage in team speed helped propel host Northern Michigan Christian to an impressive 7-0 shutout of NMSL foe Pine River on the home field Monday.
“I was really happy with our passing and our communication on the field,‘ said NMC Coach Dave VanHaitsma.
“We used a lot of players today and everyone responded pretty well. We created a number of shots and scoring chances and we had six different players score. Overall, it was a nice effort. Give Pine River credit; they kept playing hard to the end.‘
The Comets (7-3, 5-1) generated 42 shots in all in the match and kept the ball in the Buck end of the pitch much of the time.
Seth VanHaitsma tallied twice for the Comets while Corey VanHaitsma, Kendrick Smallegan, Nick Heuker, Jonas Lanser and Andrew Eisenga scored lone goals and senior Alex Rozeveld, who was moved up from midfield to striker in the second half, very nearly scored his first of the season but was stoned twice by Pine River goalie Dalten Sible. Corey VanHaitsma notched three assists as well while Heuker and Carter Quist each earned an assist.
Coach VanHaitsma commended the hustling play of Heuker, a forward whom the coach said has shown a great deal of improvement this season. VanHaitsma also commended the efforts of freshman winger Isaac Bowden for his ball handling and passing and commended some of the underclassmen who earned time on the field Monday, including Nathan Eisenga, Wesley Curell and Tucker Tossey.
Ezra Dieterman earned the shutout in the nets for the Comets.
Pine River Coach David Fisher liked the way his players continued to work hard on the field long after the outcome was decided.
“We’ve had some injuries and two of our fastest players weren’t on the field today so we were short-handed but the kids played hard against a very good opponent,‘ Fisher said.
“We couldn’t match NMC’s speed but our goalies Caleb (Mitchell) and Dalten both made a number of nice saves. They scored seven goals but they had 42 shots in the game so that means we stopped 35 of them.‘
Fisher also noted the efforts of Jordan Nelson and Lukas Fisher in front of the net defensively, among others, and the offensive push created by senior center Tyler Lindquist.
NMC and the Bucks (1-5 league) meet again on Wednesday at Pine River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.