MANTON — The slowdown worked.
Northern Michigan Christian controlled the tempo and scored a 44-33 win over Manton in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Wednesday night.
Manton coach JP Katona gave the Comets credit.
"I thought we played to their tempo," he said. "They had a nice gameplan and executed it well.
"I didn't prepare my team well enough for this game but we play them again in a couple of weeks and we will be ready for them."
The game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter and NMC led 17-15 at halftime. It was 27-18 going into the fourth quarter.
"It was a good win for us tonight," said NMC coach Rich Bennett. "Any time you can go to Manton and win it’s big. J.P. does such a good job with his girls and Lauren (Wilder) is the real deal. She has a great future ahead of her.‘
The Comets led just 17-15 at the half but Bennett was pretty pleased with the way things were going to that point.
“The score was close but we felt pretty good about things going into the second half," he said. "We were limiting Wilder’s touches and her ability to penetrate in the first half and we felt if we could keep on doing that we would be OK. We stayed in our zone. Ally Krick did a fantastic job of covering Wilder up high tonight and limiting her contacts.‘
Krick paced the Comets with 14 points with four steals and Megan Bennett scored 10 with 12 rebounds and some shot deflections. Paige Ebels tallied seven with two steals and Bennett credited her with doing a good job of breaking the press in the second half. The coach also commended junior Maggie Yount for helping to break the press and for her defense. Yount scored five with seven rebounds.
Lauren Wilder paced Manton with 19 points, four steals and four assists while Leah Helsel had eight points and three rebounds. Megan Moffit and Aysia Taylor had five rebounds and three steals apiece.
The Rangers (5-3 overall) hosts Beal City on Friday while NMC (7-2) is at McBain for the Ramblers' homecoming. Tip-off is 5:30.
