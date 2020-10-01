ROSCOMMON — A slow start and some bad luck Wednesday led to the Northern Michigan Christian soccer team losing to Roscommon, 1-0.
NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said the lone goal was scored after Roscommon had a penalty kick. Comets keeper Blake DeZeeuw stopped the initial shot, but VanHaitsma said he wasn't able to control the ball. Roscommon capitalized and put the deflection in the back of the net, he said. The lone goal was scored at the 13-minute mark of the first half, according to VanHaitsma.
"Basically, we came out flat. It was their senior night and they (Roscommon) came out attacking," VanHaitsma said. "We fell back on our heels a little bit. We were not very sharp in the first half."
He said some of his team's sloppy play was attributed to the play of their opponent, but the Comets didn't help their situation by making uncharacteristic mistakes. Although NMC played better in the second half, VanHaitsma said it still wasn't the normal play his team is capable of.
DeZeeuw finished the game with 13 saves in net for the Comets.
NMC (11-3) hosts Cheboygan Friday.
