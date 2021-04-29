BRETHREN — The Northern Michigan Christian soccer team shut out Brethren Wednesday, 10-0.
Comets coach Jen VanNoord said they played Brethren under the lights Wednesday she was proud of how her team is showing continued growth. She also said she thought the Comets had fantastic passing.
As for scoring, Aria Cucinella, Ally Krick, Maggie Yount, Kate Shaarda and Jamie DeKam each had one goal for the Comets. Jada VanNoord scored three goals while Kate Krick scored two. Megan Bennett recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (7-0, 5-0) travel to Gladwin Thursday.
