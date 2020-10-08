CHEBOYGAN — The Northern Michigan Christian soccer team made history Wednesday when it defeated Cheboygan, 2-0.
NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said the win Wednesday helped the Comets to clinch its first Northern Michigan Soccer League championship.
"We are obviously thrilled to claim our first ever NMSL crown as we were a charter member of the conference which began in the late 1990s, but we are pressing on as we finish the regular season and head into a tough district," VanHaitsma said.
The Comets and Cheboygan were tied 0-0 at the half but Mekhi Harris scored the first NMC goal in the 43rd minute and Seth VanHaitsma scored the Comets' final goal 10 minutes later, VanHaitsma said.
The Comets possessed well in the midfield and did an excellent job defensively in thwarting opportunities, according to VanHaitsma.
"Our strength all year has been in possessing and defense and those two aspects of our game were strong again (Wednesday)," he said. "Cheboygan has played tough all year and had not lost a home game until (Wednesday)."
NMC (14-3, 12-1) travels to Glen Lake Friday.
