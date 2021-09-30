MCBAIN — The Northern Michigan Christian soccer team shut out Clare at home Wednesday, 4-0.
Comets coach Taylor Mulder said his team started the game with good effort but low intensity. While it was a better start than NMC's game Monday, Mulder said it was not back up to where he feels they should be.
"Unlike Monday, we did not get a large increase in performance at the start of the second half," he said. "I am really hopeful we can get back into top form before our two tough non-conference games right before districts start."
Seth VanHaitsma, Mekhi Harris, Trevin Winkle and Wout Swevers each scored goals for the Comets, while VanHaitsma had two assists and Jonas Lanser one. Blake DeZeeuw had two saves in goal for the Comets.
NMC hosts Cheboygan on Monday.
