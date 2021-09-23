GLADWIN — Sometimes a set back is what is needed to move forward, and Northern Michigan Christian soccer coach Taylor Mulder is hoping that a 2-0 win over Gladwin Wednesday is proof of that.
After the Comets’ first loss of the season in the middle of last week, Mulder said his team had a lot of time to work on its game. The work paid off, as Mulder said his team looked a lot different Wednesday than it did last week. In fact, he said the Comets looked more like they did during the early part of the season, but with specific improvements.
“There is still a lot of room to improve and we are no way done working, but all of our hard work from the past four practices paid off (Wednesday) and we got a highly contested win,” he said.
Mekhi Harris and Jonas Lanser each scored goals for the Comets, while Trevin Winkle and Seth VanHaitsma each earned assists. Blake DeZeeuw had five saves in net for the shutout.
NMC travels to Roscommon on Monday.
