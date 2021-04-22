HOUGHTON LAKE — The Northern Michigan Christian soccer team traveled to Houghton Lake and beat the Bobcats, 8-0.
NMC coach Jen VanNoord said it was another cold night for soccer but the sun was out so it didn't feel as cold as Monday's game. As for the game, VanNoord said the Vikings continue to find their rhythm offensively and she was proud of the way the team controlled the middle of the field Wednesday.
"We are making the right decisions most of the time and if we make a mistake we are quick to win the ball back," she said.
Brooke VanHaitma and Kate Krick each had three goals for the Comets while Jada VanNoord and Ally Krick each score a single goal. Krick scored the final goal of the night n the 73rd minute of the match, Jen VanNoord said. Megan Bennett recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (5-0, 3-0) host Big Rapids Crossroads Friday.
