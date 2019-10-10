MCBAIN — With district play looming next week, the Northern Michigan Christian soccer team had its final regular-season game Wednesday against Glen Lake.
The Comets played to a 1-1 tie with the Lakers.
NMC coach Dave Van Haitsma said the Lakers got on the board early in the first half and it wasn't until the second half that the Comets tied the game off a penalty kick taken by Jamey Haan.
"During the first half, we struggled with our passing. We rushed things and didn't have a patient approach," he said. "We did much better the second half with not forcing things and allowing opportunities to develop."
Ezra Dieterman had 11 saves in net for the Comets including a spectacular, sprawling effort to keep the game tied midway through the second half, Van Haitsma said. Kendrick Smallegan also had a non-keeper save late in the second half to keep the game tied.
NMC (14-4-1) will host district play Tuesday versus the winner of the Kent City/Pentwater match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.