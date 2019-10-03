MCBAIN — The Northern Michigan Christian soccer team took a share of the championship of the Northern Michigan Soccer League Southern Division with a 3-0 win against Big Rapids Crossroads Wednesday.
NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said this is the first time the boys team won a division championship. He said Jamey Haan got the Comets on the board when he found the back of the net with a header off a corner kick from Andrew Eisenga about midway through the first half.
NMC's Corey VanHaitsma made it 2-0 before the half by tucking a shot just inside the post from the 18. Jonas Lanser scored the Comets' final goal when he placed a shot into the right-side panel from 18. Ezra Dieterman had four saves in net for NMC.
"We had ample opportunities, but couldn't quite connect on most of them. In the first half, we clanged three shots off posts and we had many unanswered crosses in both halves," he said. "Our passing was impeccable today — we passed with purpose, patience, and precision — and at times it was like watching a completely different team than the Comets we saw Monday night."
NMC (14-2, 11-1) hosts Glen Lake on Friday.
