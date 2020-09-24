CLARE — The Northern Michigan Christian boys soccer team learned why previous games sometimes don't mean much in sports.
On Wednesday, the Comets eeked out a 2-1 win against Clare, a team they bested earlier in the season, 6-0. NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said the Pioneers played well and used their home field to their advantage. Much like an ice rink can create opportunities for the home time, VanHaitsma said Clare used its field turf to its advantage. That same turf caused some problems for the Comets.
"We passed well at times and other times we didn't. Some of that can be attributed to the field turf," he said. "It is way faster. If you put too much on a lead pass it will go out of bounds. There are higher bounces on free kicks. It is tough to adjust to and (Clare) knows how to play that."
Despite the problems the field turf presented the Comets, NMC scored first when Seth VanHaitsma found the back of the net off an assist from Jonas Lanser in the second minute of the first half.
Clare scored a goal before the end of the second half when the ball deflected off an NMC player, as redirected and got past Comets keeper Blake DeZeeuw. At the half, the game was tied, 1-1.
The game-winning goal was scored unassisted by Trevin Winkle on a free kick in the 65th minute of the game. DeZeeuw had three saves in net for the Comets.
NMC (10-1) travels to Buckley on Friday.
