MCBAIN — The Northern Michigan Christian soccer team earned a 6-0 win against Buckley Wednesday.
NMC coach Jen VanNoord said she felt her team's offense had a nice rhythm and they were able to send balls through and then back across the middle for many scoring opportunities. She also said the team's defense continues to impress her game after game with their relentless effort and strong will to not get beat.
Aria Cucinella scored the first goal at 31:47 in the first half assisted by Sofia Rubio. Paige Ebels scored the Comets second goal roughly 2 minutes later off an assist by Aria Cucinella.
Jada VanNoord scored the next two and final Comets goals of the first half at the 24:13 marking 18:06 mark assisted by Rubio and Ebels, respectively.
In the second half, Jada VanNoord earned the hat trick at the 33:10 mark unassisted while Ebels scored the Comets’ final goal at the 3:08 mark assisted by Kate Krick. NMC's Megan Bennett got the shut out in goal.
