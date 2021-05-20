GLADWIN — The Northern Michigan Christian soccer team shut out Gladwin Wednesday, 5-0.
NMC coach Jen VanNoord said Wednesday's game was a great night for her team's offense and the Comets were able to show how much they have grown as soccer players.
"It was really fun to see and I am so proud of their hard work. Gladwin plays a very tight and compact physical defense," VanNoord said. "We were able to move the ball quickly and find the right pass to attack them."
Jada VanNoord scored eight minutes into the game with an assist y Mable Yount. Jada VanNoord scored again this time unassisted with seven minutes left in the half on a 25-yard direct free-kick, Jen VanNoord said.
Brooke VanHaitsma scored the final three Comets goals. This included one unassisted, one assisted by Kate Krick and one on a penalty kick.
Megan Bennett earned the shut out in the net.
NMC (12-1-1, 10-1) travel to Clare Friday.
