LEROY — The Northern Michigan Christian soccer team traveled to LeRoy to take on Pine River Wednesday and defeated the Bucks, 5-0.
NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said his squad was not as sharp as it was on Monday and had problems moving the ball as well as finding quality shots. Despite not being as sharp, NMC jumped out to a 1-0 lead after Jamey Haan found the back of the net in the 30th minute on a penalty kick. Corey VanHaitsma closed out the first half with a goal with 5 seconds remaining off an assist from his brother Seth VanHaitsma.
In the second half, Andrew Eisenga crossed one in off a deflection from a Pine River player for the Comets' third goal while Diego DeLaGarza scored in his first game as a Comet off an assist from Corey VanHaitsma. The final NMC goal was scored by Nick Heuker when he scored by one-timing a cross from Logan Hart.
Ezra Dieterman got the shutout in goal for NMC.
Pine River coach Dave Fisher said the score does not show the true nature of the how the game was and compared Monday's game against the Bucks it was night and day.
"Our defense shut them down for over 30 minutes in the first half. They played out of their minds," he said.
With four players missing from the team Wednesday, Fisher said he struggled to keep his players fresh and had to switch up his goalie, Dalten Sible, and Caleb Mitchell, so he could have some fresh legs.
Sible had 17 saves in net while Mitchell had 15, Fisher said.
"The score didn't reflect what happened," he said.
The Comets (8-3, 6-1) travel to face an undefeated Gladwin team Monday, while the Bucks (1-10) travel to Big Rapids Crossroads Monday.
